Fox News Host Admits The 'Crack Pipe' Claim Against Biden Is Bogus

The latest right-wing fake outrage is that somehow a drug rehab program is "Biden giving away taxpayer-funded crack pipes." Fox's Charles Payne had to admit that's false.
By John AmatoFebruary 10, 2022

Fox News host Charles Payne was forced to admit that the Biden administration is NOT handing out crack pipes in their efforts to reduce infections and diseases.

The Washington Free Beacon, a right-wing site, made this specious claim on February 7th: Biden Admin To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution To Advance ‘Racial Equity’.

The "racial equity" part was just to rile up Republicans with a racist slant.

Of course, Republicans in Congress and on TV jumped on the bandwagon.

While subbing for Neil Cavuto, Charles Payne brought on Former NYPD Commissionaire Howard Safir to claim the Biden administration wants to create more drug addicts.

Payne said, "A lot of folks are shocked the Biden administration saying they want to offer free crack pipes to certain constituents."

Payne claimed only black Americans smoke crack.

A Fox News producer must have whispered in Payne's ear because a minute later he was forced to recant.

"They're not offering crack pipes, but there's a program to facilitate safe drug apparatus. From what I read I thought it included crack pipes," Payne said.

Mr. Payne, try reading a credible news source for a change.

Snopes did a deep dive on this blatant wingnut propaganda.

Hey Fox, is the crack pipe voting block is similar to soccer moms? What could be more vital for the Democratic party in every election than winning the votes of crack addicts?

Whose crack are YOU smoking, Republicans?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue