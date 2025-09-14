Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul Announces He Will Not Seek Re-election

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) announced that he was not seeking re-election after two decades in Congress.

The congressman made the announcement during a Sunday morning interview with ABC.

"It's been an honor to serve for over two decades in the Congress," McCaul said. "I'm looking now for a new challenge. I'm going to serve the remainder of my term, but I'm looking for a new challenge."

"But I want to continue to serve the people [of] this country in national security and foreign policy," he added. "And do what I've done the last two decades, make America stronger and the world safer."

Punchbowl's Jake Sherman called McCaul's announcement the "worst kept secret in all of Congress."

"Raised very little money. Passed over in his effort to get [the] homeland gavel back," he noted.