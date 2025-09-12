Trump Defends Putin Over Drone Incursion In Poland

Donald Trump defended Vladimir Putin once again after a multitude of Russian drones entered Polish airspace which is a violation against our NATO allies.

On Thursday, Trump was asked about it, and his response was vomit-inducing.

"It could have been a mistake, could have been a mistake," he said.

There was no mistake, jackass. He's testing NATO because Trump is so weak against him.

On Friday, Fox and Friends brought up the Russian drones and Trump refused to bash his idol, Putin.

TRUMP: Yeah, well, the Poland thing, I mean, I'm not going to defend anybody.



But the Poland's, they were actually knocked down, and they fell into an area. But you shouldn't be close to Poland anyway. I'm very, so I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones.

Instead of castigating Putin, Trump repeated the same lie he's been telling everyone who will listen. He solved seven wars just by a few phone calls.

Trump is a sick and feeble a-hole that defends Putin at every turn and radicalizes his MAGA base against helping the country he's supposed to protect.

Vladimir? You're welcome.

Question: What are you going to do about Putin, we saw drones in Poland, more sanctions?



Trump: I am not going to defend anybody, but they actually were knocked down. pic.twitter.com/mAQSVjdWJw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2025



UPDATE:

Contradicting President Trump, Polish PM Donald Tusk called the Russian drone incursion into his country an "attack" and said it wasn't a mistake, just hours after Trump suggested it could have been accidental: “We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake.… https://t.co/dAgMGGluyU — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 12, 2025

"We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it," Tusk said in a social media post."