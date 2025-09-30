Trump Threatens To Fire Generals If He Doesn’t Like Them

Trump gave the game away before his trip to Quantico this morning to address the Generals. Intimidation and getting them in line for when he needs them. It's what petty tinpot dictators do. Weak men pretending to be strong.

Source: Newsweek

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would dismiss U.S. military leaders immediately if he found them unsuitable, adding tension to civil-military relations ahead a high-profile gathering of senior officers. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before traveling to Quantico, Virginia, Trump said, "I’m going to be meeting with generals and with admirals and with leaders, and if I don’t like somebody, I’m going to fire him right on the spot." The remarks came ahead of a rare in-person meeting with top U.S. military officials summoned from around the world. The gathering, described by the White House as an esprit de corps event, was also used by Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to announce sweeping cultural and structural changes to military policy, including a crackdown on grooming standards and physical fitness.

And it was intentional, as he repeated his threat to them directly, albeit jokingly. Not all of them were laughing, however.

"I've never walked into a room so silent before. This is very — don't laugh, don't leave. You're not allowed to do that," he told the audience of top generals, who began to chuckle. "You know what? Just have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud. And if you want to do anything you want — you can do anything you want."If you don't like what I'm saying, you can leave the room. Because there goes your rank, there goes your future," he added.

What an asshole.