Fine Upstanding South Carolina GOP Rep Busted For Child Porn

Yet another Republican lawmaker has been caught with child sex abuse material. Robert John “RJ” May III is not a drag queen. Just a regular old white Christian Republican Conservative man who definitely goes to church and talks about the sins of LGBTQ. Ironically, May helped create the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is compiled of the MOST conservative members of the SC House of Representatives.

He used the screen name “joebidennnn69” and reportedly exchanged more than 200 sexually explicit files of toddlers and young children on KIK, a social media app, during the spring of 2024.

He resigned from the SC House of Representatives in August of this year and just changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Oh, and May, who definitely does not have a law degree, is acting as his own attorney. Something something fool as a client.

As part of his requests of the court, he asked the judge to keep out evidence that would show that he used a fake name to travel to Colombia three times. Surely that was not to avoid being cause engaging in sex tourism. But that is probably what it was.

He has been in custody since June when the judge refused to grant him bond. He faces up to 20 years in prison on EACH of the five counts and could be fined up to $250,000. He also must register as a sex offender.

Enjoy prison.