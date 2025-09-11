Witness Tells Congress About UAF Hellfire Missile Didn't Destroy

A never-before-seen video released Tuesday by a member of Congress appears to show a U.S. military Hellfire missile bouncing off a bright, shiny object that was being tracked off the coast of Yemen on Oct. 30, 2024. Via ABC News:

The video was released at a House Government Oversight subcommittee hearing into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), which is the military's term for UFOs.

During the hearing Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) played a video that he said "I've been given" and that he claimed was taken by an MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The overhead video showed a fast-moving object moving in a straight line above the waves in the waters off the coast of Yemen and captured what Burlison said was a Hellfire missile fired by another Reaper drone that appeared to strike the object.

"I'm not going to explain it to you, you'll see exactly what it does," said Burlison as the video clip was played.