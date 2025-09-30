WKRP Turkey Give Away

This is considered one of the funniest segments in sitcom history and I concur.
It helps to watch the entire episode for more context and build up.
"Happy Th-ank-s-giving WKRP!"
"As God is my witness, I thought turkey's could fly."
Open thread.
For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.