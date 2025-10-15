Charlie Kirk Hypocrisy Day In Wisconsin

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin legislature took up a joint resolution to honor the late right wing influencer Charlie Kirk. It went as well as you might have expected.

The resolution in itself was ridiculous in it's over the top and undeserved praise:

The resolution at the center of the debate said Kirk "dedicated his life with unwavering conviction to advancing the timeless principles of faith, liberty, and truth, most notably through his founding of Turning Point USA, which boldly equipped and inspired a generation of young Americans to defend the values that sustain our nation."It also said, "his powerful voice, seen in his writings, broadcasts, and countless speeches, challenged complacency, awakened courage, and emboldened millions to take up the cause of freedom with renewed strength and clarity."

It quickly became obvious that despite the resolution they were trying to pass, the Republicans had in no way internalized any of it.

When State Senator Chris Larson was reading what happened to a school official who was fingered in a case of mistaken identity, Senate President Mary Felzkowski called him out of order and had his mic cut off. She apparently felt that citing the story of violent political rhetoric coming from Kirk's followers was not befitting the make-believe version of Kirk they wanted to honor. Just because Kirk preached intolerance and hate, lessons that his followers took to heart, doesn't mean they have to face up to it.

In another example of Republican hypocrisy is when State Senator La Tonya Johnson, a Black woman, objected to the resolution:

"The empathy that I have for his family, Charlie never spared or even thought about extending that type of empathy to people who look like me," Sen. La Tonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said after reciting quotes from Kirk about Black Americans, including a 2023 comment he made saying certain prominent Black Democratic women "do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously." Johnson recounted eight quotes attributed to Kirk related to minority groups. She described Kirk's comments as racist and bigoted. Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, responded by saying Johnson's criticism of Kirk was "ignorance, racism and hatred" personified. He said there was no reason to trash Kirk because the lawmakers disagreed with his viewpoints.

It might not surprise the gentle reader that Kapenga has had previous behaviors of racism and misogyny.

The resolution passed both houses along party lines. But the way it happened - with the racism, the misogyny, and especially the hypocrisy - on full display was about the most appropriate tribute to the real Charlie Kirk that they could have done.

H/T Heartland Signal for the video