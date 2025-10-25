C&L's Late Night Music Club With Larry Carlton: Rio Samba

In 1978 Larry Carlson released his incomparable record donning his name that was simply magnificent.

I grew up a progressive rock fan and always loved rollicking guitar solos. I had just started studying music in college and when I heard Carlton take off in "Point it Up" and "Rio Samba," I was hypnotized. They were as close to perfection as possible.

The entire record is wonderful.

Night Crawler was exceptional and Room 335 became a standard.

