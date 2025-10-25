C&L's Late Night Music Club With Larry Carlton: Rio Samba

In 1978 Larry Carlson released his incomparable record donning his name that was simply magnificent.
I grew up a progressive rock fan and always loved rollicking guitar solos. I had just started studying music in college and when I heard Carlton take off in "Point it Up" and "Rio Samba," I was hypnotized. They were as close to perfection as possible.
The entire record is wonderful.
Night Crawler was exceptional and Room 335 became a standard.
During the 1970s, he found steady work as a studio musician on electric and acoustic guitar in a variety of genres: pop, jazz pop, rock, rhythm and blues, soul, and country.[2] Carlton appeared in hundreds of recording sessions with Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Bobby Bland, Sammy Davis Jr., Paulinho Da Costa, Charly García, the Fifth Dimension, Herb Alpert, Christopher Cross, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, and the Partridge Family. Carlton performed on Mike Post's 1981 "Theme from Hill Street Blues", which won Grammys for 'Best Instrumental Composition' and for 'Best Pop Instrumental Performance'.[4] In 1982, he appeared on The Nightfly by Donald Fagen, lead singer for Steely Dan.[3]
His guitar work on Steely Dan's "Kid Charlemagne" from their 1976 LP The Royal Scam was ranked No. 80 on a list of the best guitar songs by Rolling Stone.[5]
