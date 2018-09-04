C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson was born in 1938 in Georgia. That was the same year Robert Johnson died. By the time he released his third album, 1971's Fast And Funky, there weren't too many people out there doing traditional country blues and there were even less that were injecting something fresh into it. He made sure to do just that though.

The record is currently out of print on any format but is totally worth hunting down if you dig straight up and unadorned traditional blues.

What are you listening to tonight?