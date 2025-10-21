'Guided Missile Warheads'?!? ICE Spent 700% More On Weapons

Donald Trump is reportedly spending millions more on weapons for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to descend on American cities and give them “guided missile warheads.” Independent journalist Judd Legum of Popular Information reports that between Trump's inauguration and October 18th, spending in the small arms category totaled $71,515,762.

'Most of the spending was on guns and armor, but there have also been significant purchases of chemical weapons and “guided missile warheads and explosive components.”' Legum writes.

Small arms include individual-use firearms, such as handguns (pistols, revolvers) and shoulder-fired weapons (rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns).

Via Popular Information:

On September 29, 2025, ICE made a $9,098,590 purchase from Geissele Automatics, which sells semi-automatic and automatic rifles. The total spending by ICE in the small arms category between January 20 and October 18, 2024, was $9,715,843. Spending by ICE on guns and other weapons this year not only dwarfs spending during the Biden administration but also during Trump’s first term. In 2019, for example, ICE spent $5.7 million on small arms through October 18. Average ICE spending on small arms during Trump’s first four years was about $8.4 million.

ICE jacked up weapons spending by 700%. ICE agents were seen in circulated video footage breaking into a woman's Portland, Oregon home, even though the person they were looking for does not live there. When witnesses outside of the house asked the federal officers for information, they were told, "Stop watching TikTok. We don't have to identify ourselves to you." Actually, they do. A WGN-TV producer was violently arrested. ICE agents dragged and handcuffed Quinn Haberl, a blind protester.

Another example out of so many:

So much for “Christian values”:



Rev. David Black stood in silent prayer outside a Chicago ICE facility.



ICE agents fired pepper balls from the rooftop — one struck him in the head.



They didn’t just attack immigrants.

They attacked a minister mid-prayer. pic.twitter.com/c1AXYCjtt5 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 8, 2025

Another one:

An unarmed veteran was attacked from behind, sustaining injuries and being dragged into a Portland ice building. — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2025-08-15T15:27:49.197Z

Trump isn't acting like a president who is leaving office in three years.