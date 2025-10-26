Halloween 2025

A cartoon for October 26, 2025
Halloween 2025
Credit: Ratt
By Ratt

Happy Sunday and World Series week. I've never been much of a baseball fan but as a lifelong Southern Californian, the Dodgers are still my team. Don't tell Amato though, he's still holding a New Yorker grudge against them.

And all of that is at least a temporary escape from the gutting of our American traditions. Every person who minimizes what has happened to the East Wing of the White House is a gaslighter or has never been there. I was there a year ago with my fellow MOMocrats, and we were lucky enough to score a tour of the White House, which meant at that time the East Wing.

Christmas visitors to the White House saw the Christmas decorations in the East Wing, a tradition that is gone now.

I loathe that fascist in the White House and what he's done to all of us, but this is the deepest cut.

How's your Sunday going? What's catching your eye?

- Karoli

