Hardin County GOP Leader Shares Video Depicting Obamas As Apes

Source: Louisville Courier Journal



The chairwoman of the Hardin County Republican Party is apologizing after posting — then later deleting — a video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

The Kentucky Republican Party said it is investigating the matter "and will take the harshest action available to us against those involved."

“The Republican Party of Kentucky condemns hate in all its forms," said party Chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III in an Oct. 25 statement. "The post is vile and reprehensible, and is directly adverse to all that we stand for as a party and a nation."

The Obama's depictions were caught on a screenshot of the video which was shared with WAVE-TV.

Hardin County Republican Party Chair Bobbie Coleman confirmed through a Facebook post late Saturday night that she had shared the video on the party's account. She said she did not initially see the video as engaging in a racist trope, but instead portraying President Trump "as a Lion King, triumphing over liberal Democrats."

"I thought this video was a silly way to celebrate the policy victories of the past nine months - including tax cuts, peace in the Middle East, a strong border, and lower gas prices," Coleman said.

Coleman then apologized for posting the video and "amplifying offensive imagery of former President Obama."