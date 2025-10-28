Indiana's Trumpy Governor Calls Lawmakers Back For New Map

So what do you do if you're a MAGA Governor from a red state and the Indiana Senate Republicans say they do not have votes to pass mid-cycle redistricting? Well, you call a Special Session and try to get them to do it anyway. Indiana already has seven of the nine congressional districts represented by Republicans, but they need more to appease Trump. Or as Gov. Mike Braun put it, "to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair."

Source: Indy Star

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has officially called lawmakers back to the Statehouse for a special session to redraw the Hoosier State’s congressional maps mid-decade, as requested by President Donald Trump's administration. But the votes to redistrict still aren't there, a Senate Republicans spokesperson told IndyStar after Braun's announcement Oct. 27. The special session is expected to start Nov. 3, according to the proclamation Braun plans to sign Oct. 27. In a statement, Braun said it would also include resolving a state and federal tax compliance issue caused by the One Big Beautiful Bill's changes to tax law. “I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," Braun said in a press release Oct. 27. "I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings.” Indiana follows other red states, including Texas and Missouri, which have already made changes to their maps to make more favorable maps for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Braun's absurd justification.

I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair.



I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax… pic.twitter.com/WXFrIqRQPH — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) October 27, 2025

Indiana Senate Republicans' reply. "We don't have the votes." They control 40 of the 50 Senate seats in the General Assembly. Even they know this is foolishness.

NEWS: Indiana Senate Republicans say they do not have votes to pass mid-cycle redistricting despite a pressure campaign from the White House, according to a spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray.https://t.co/Jl3xTVMPHG — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 22, 2025

And last month, Pete Buttigieg shamed them all, calling this bullshit out for what it is.

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg just delivered the most powerful speech against Republican gerrymandering in Indiana we’ve seen yet. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/yEtK3CW54E — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 18, 2025

And Gavin Newsom was even more blunt.