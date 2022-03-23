Indiana Republican Attacks SCOTUS Decision On Interracial Marriage

During a media call, Indiana's Senator Mike Braun really showed his hand, or rather, his hood on interracial marriage.

.@SenatorBraun told reporters today the issue of abortion should be left to states to decide.



In a follow-up, he said the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't have legalized interracial marriage nationally. Instead it should have been up to individual states. — Niki Kelly (@nkellyatJG) March 22, 2022

"So, you would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?" asked the reporter, who was calling in.

"Yes, I think that that's something that if you're not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you're not going to be able to have your cake and eat it, too. I think that's hypocritical," answered Braun.

"What about Griswold v. Connecticut, do you..." the reporter tried to follow up, citing the case where the Supreme Court ruled that married couples have the right to privacy regarding their contraceptive choices.

Braun interrupted him, saying, "Well, you could list a whole host of issues. When it comes down to whatever they are, I'm going to say that they're not going to all make you happy within a given state, but that we're better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country, as Roe v. Wade did."

I'm not the first to be alarmed that the GOP isn't even trying to hide their racism behind white hoods anymore. This is now mainstream for Republicans to be out and proud with their white supremacy.

He tried to backtrack hours later, according to the Indy Star, releasing the following statement:

“Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage," Braun said. "Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”

Nice try, Senator. If you really think so, then come out and say Loving was correctly decided, because certain matters cannot be trusted in the hands of the states. Even in this day and age.

Twitter amplified the warning bells.

This year the Supreme Court will likely

- overturn Roe v. Wade

- ban affirmative action at colleges



Next, Senate Republicans want to

- ban all contraception

- ban same-sex marriage

- ban interracial marriage



Think it might be important to VOTE in the midterms? — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 22, 2022

They are coming for Loving (below), they are coming for Lawrence (sodomy), they are coming for Obergefell (marriage equality), they are coming for Griswold (contraception) after they have overturned Roe.



It is all interconnected. It always has been.



Our fights must be, too. https://t.co/eOFmdrlnPI — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) March 22, 2022

I keep telling people that if they gut Roe, Griswold is next which they're already going after. Loving was decided only 6 years before Roe (& cited in Obergefell) and 2 years after Griswold, all in my lifetime. They won't be happy until they go back to Brown. — Portia Vaxxed and Boosted McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) March 22, 2022