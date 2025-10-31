Katie Miller: Come For Wild Claims About Her Children, Stay For Deportation Threats

Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller became unhinged during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored , threatening to deport Cenk Uygur after saying her children were in danger by antisemitic attacks during a debate on NYC Mayoral candidate Mamdani and Israel.

As the debate continued throughout the hour long show, around the 45 minute mark, Katie Miller became frustrated and finally threatened Cenk with deportation after he criticized Israel for committing genocide against Palestinians. "You better check your citizenship application. "Get his papers ready.”

Thuggery must be part of their wedding vows. Around the 10-minute mark this debate began, culminating in this exchange.

CENK: And by the way, you and your husband are supposed to be working for America, not for Israel. I think you're betraying this country. MORGAN: All right, let Katie- Piers, if I could just jump in here on a quick note. MILLER: No, Piers, quite frankly, I'm really sick and tired of this racist, bigoted rhetoric that comes from people like you against my husband, against my family, and my children. I am raising Jewish children in this country. CENK: You brought your children into this. What a weirdo.

Antisemitism is a real problem in America and around the world, but by Katie Miller using the word willy-nilly or inappropriately because she was losing an argument cheapens the the entire premise and its effects.

Miller had nowhere to go on an argument and screaming racism or antisemitism was a cop-out typical of MAGA Republicans.

It's like Stephen Miller married his feminine self from another universe.

It was creepy.