GOP Senator Breaks With Trump Over Plan To Import Argentine Beef

Sen. Deb Fischer has some "deep concerns" over Trump's plan to import Argentine beef to lower costs for Americans. (It won't, but Trump will pretend it will.) Since Fischer is beholden to the agribusiness sector (just behind AIPAC and Finance/Real Estate among donors), it was a given that she'd be against this move. What is slightly unusual though is how vocal she is in her opposition.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says she has “deep concerns” over the Trump administration’s plan to import Argentine beef to bring prices down in the U.S. — something that has sparked an angry backlash from American ranchers.

“Since hearing the president’s comments suggesting the U.S. would buy beef from Argentina, I’ve been in touch with his administration and my colleagues to seek clarity and express my deep concerns,” Fischer wrote Tuesday in a social media post.

“Bottom line: if the goal is addressing beef prices at the grocery store, this isn’t the way,” she argued. “Right now, government intervention in the beef market will hurt our cattle ranchers.”

Fischer added that the U.S. has “safe, reliable beef” and warned “Nebraska’s ranchers cannot afford to have the rug pulled out from under them when they’re just getting ahead or simply breaking even.”

Trump floated the plan to import beef from Argentina on Monday, a few days after his administration announced plans to arrange a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina to prop up the peso and help embattled Argentine President Javier Milei ahead of a critical midterm election scheduled for Oct. 26.