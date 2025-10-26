President Stephen Miller Sounds Dead Set On War With Venezuela

Boss-President Miller grinned just before telling reporters Venezuelans ‘are gonna be killed.’
By NewsHound EllenOctober 26, 2025

While Donald Trump keeps busy with his “main priority” of demolishing the White House and building his Marie Antoinette Ballroom, Presidential Puppetmaster Stephen Miller seems closer than ever to at least one of his Nazi wet dreams: invading Venezuela and slaughtering its citizens. This, as inflation and health insurance premiums keep soaring here in the U.S.

Miller was asked by a reporter on Friday, “Would you consider, would the administration consider putting U.S. troops on the ground” in Venezuela. Notice the lack of the name “Trump” in that question?

Miller first dodged the question and, with a malicious grin, said he knows reporters “want more detailed answers than I can provide.” He said he “would refer to” Pete Hegseth and “the Department of War” for their “strategies.”

But instead of leaving it there, Miller added, “but these are terrorists and they’re going to be killed.” Of course, he’ll leave it to other Americans to do the killing and dying. Miller has never spent a minute in the military.

The Trump administration has already been on a killing spree in the Caribbean, without providing any evidence that the victims were narco-terrorists, as alleged.

Sure enough, Puppet President Trump, aka Donnie Bone Spurs, broke away from his White House demolition project to echo his fellow chickenhawk. On Wednesday, Trump said he didn’t think his administration will “necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” The Hill reported. “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, OK? … We’re going to kill them.”

Oh, and Colombia may well be next on the Chicken Hawks’ hit list.

Q: Would the administration consider putting troops on the ground in any capacity in Venezuela?

STEPHEN MILLER: These are terrorists and they're gonna be killed

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-24T20:21:51.438Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon