President Stephen Miller Sounds Dead Set On War With Venezuela

While Donald Trump keeps busy with his “main priority” of demolishing the White House and building his Marie Antoinette Ballroom, Presidential Puppetmaster Stephen Miller seems closer than ever to at least one of his Nazi wet dreams: invading Venezuela and slaughtering its citizens. This, as inflation and health insurance premiums keep soaring here in the U.S.

Miller was asked by a reporter on Friday, “Would you consider, would the administration consider putting U.S. troops on the ground” in Venezuela. Notice the lack of the name “Trump” in that question?

Miller first dodged the question and, with a malicious grin, said he knows reporters “want more detailed answers than I can provide.” He said he “would refer to” Pete Hegseth and “the Department of War” for their “strategies.”

But instead of leaving it there, Miller added, “but these are terrorists and they’re going to be killed.” Of course, he’ll leave it to other Americans to do the killing and dying. Miller has never spent a minute in the military.

The Trump administration has already been on a killing spree in the Caribbean, without providing any evidence that the victims were narco-terrorists, as alleged.

Sure enough, Puppet President Trump, aka Donnie Bone Spurs, broke away from his White House demolition project to echo his fellow chickenhawk. On Wednesday, Trump said he didn’t think his administration will “necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” The Hill reported. “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, OK? … We’re going to kill them.”

Oh, and Colombia may well be next on the Chicken Hawks’ hit list.