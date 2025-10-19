Colombian President Accuses US Of Murdering Fishermen After Strike On Boat

Trump's "extrajudicial executions" on the open sea are going about as well as one might expect. That is to say, not very.

Colombia is now demanding answers as to why a fishing boat adrift and sending out a distress signal was blasted out of the water, killing several on board last month. Unlike in the previous killings, there were survivors in this attack.

Source: BBC

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the US of committing "murder" following a strike carried out on a boat in Colombian territorial waters in September. In a social media post, Petro accused the US of violating his country's sovereignty and killing a Colombian fisherman. Posting on X, he said: "The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure," when it was struck. He added: "We await explanations from the US government." It comes after President Donald Trump said the US had struck a "drug-carrying submarine" on Thursday, killing two people. Writing on social media, Trump said US intelligence confirmed the vessel was "loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics". The US president later accused the Colombian president of being "an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia". He said because the US offers "large scale payments and subsidies" and Petro "does nothing" to stop the drug production, the US will no longer offer "payment or subsidies" to Colombia. The attack is at least the sixth US strike on ships in the Caribbean Sea in recent weeks. It is the first time survivors have been reported.

The US Military targeting and killing Colombian fishermen who were sending out a distress signal has not gone over well.

FULL REPORT: Colombian public media reports that a U.S. military strike on a boat on September 15—the second attack on a vessel by the U.S. in the Caribbean that we’re aware of—was a Colombian boat and was in Colombian territorial waters.



And Trump, because he's a fucking idiot, attacks "Columbia" instead of Colombia and calls their president an "illegal drug leader" and cuts off all aid (that was probably already cut off).

A few days ago, the head of the U.S. Military’s Southern Command stepped down, not even a year into his tenure.