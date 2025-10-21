Colombia Recalls Ambassador, Blasts Trump Over Killing Fisherman

Trumps boat attacks are killing innocent people
By John AmatoOctober 21, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro recalled his ambassador and blasted Trump for killing a lifelong fisherman in Colombian waters. He made it clear he considered Trump's actions a threat on Colombia's sovereignty.

Trump responded by calling the Colombian president an illegal drug dealer and vowed to cut off U.S. aid.

Pete Hegseth, under direct orders from Donald Trump has been illegally blowing up boats in international waters, killing around 27 people claiming they were narco-terrorists, but offered up no proof whatsoever.

The Guardian reports:

He also ordered Petro to “close up” drug cultivation sites, saying if not “the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely”. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump added that he would announce new tariffs on Colombian goods.Trump calls Colombia president ‘illegal drug dealer’ as US says it hit another shipRead more

In response, Colombia recalled its ambassador to the US for talks in Bogotá on Monday, while its interior minister, Armando Benedetti, said the remarks were a “threat of invasion or military action against Colombia”. Petro said that Colombia’s five-decade conflict stemmed from “cocaine consumption in the United States” and claimed American contributions had been “meagre and null in recent years”.

A bipartisan effort led by Sens. Tim Kaine, Rand Paul and Adam Schiff is underway to stop Trump.

Sen. Kaine told NPR, "It is a resolution that's very simple, very short. It just says we should not be at war with Venezuela or conducting military operations in Venezuela without a vote of Congress. And it follows up on a resolution that Senator Schiff led against the strikes against boats in international waters. And again, it's Senator Schiff, Senator Paul and I, basically are just asserting this most sacred constitutional responsibility - no war unless Congress votes. Presidents can't go it alone."

Discussion

