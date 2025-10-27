Tell Us More About Your 'Perfect' MRI, Mr. President, Sir

He's lying about his health. Perfect MRIs do not exist.
By Conover KennardOctober 27, 2025

Donald J. Trump, the oldest man to be inaugurated as US president, told reporters on Monday that he had undergone an MRI scan during his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. “It was perfect,” he said. However, there is no such thing as a "perfect" MRI, and those scans aren't done as part of a routine check-up.

Trump didn't elaborate on which part of his body was scanned. MRIs are used for a range of issues, and the president should let the public know what's going on, since doctors don't schedule them for no reason. It's not like his doctor is Oprah, saying, 'You get an MRI, and YOU get an MRI, EVERYONE GETS AN MRI!' It doesn't work that way.

Still, Trump said, "Nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen."

In July, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs. That means his leg veins do not properly return blood to the heart. Earlier this month, the White House said Trump would visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what they called a “routine yearly check-up." However, that was Trump's second annual physical in a year.

Again, "perfect" MRIs do not exist.

The Internet had some thoughts.

I didn’t realize that you got grades for MRI tests?

Shirley Jennings 🇨🇦 📎 (@canteach.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T13:04:15.489Z

Why would they just give an MRI to someone in "the best" health?

Andy Karl-son of Kong (@andykarlson.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T12:58:01.467Z

He is a meme of himself at this point 🤣🤣

The CAFFinator (@calfinator.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T12:15:22.261Z

I'm just going to hope for the best. By "best," y'all know what I mean. I'm not going to say it here because I'm classy and shit.

