Trump To Get His SECOND Annual Checkup In Six Months Tomorrow

And of course any factual findings will be released to reporters, because if there's one thing Trump is known for, it's transparency! Pam Bondi just said so! Via The Guardian:

Donald Trump, the oldest man to be inaugurated US president, will visit Walter Reed national military medical center on Friday for what the White House said was a “routine yearly check up”. “On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement on Wednesday. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House.” This is the second time since returning to the White House in January that the president has gone to Walter Reed for an exam. Last time, it included cognitive and cardiology tests. It is not clear what exactly this checkup will entail. According to a memo from the president’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, Trump underwent his “annual physical examination” at Walter Reed on 11 April. The health report, released by the White House, declared Trump “fully fit to execute the duties” of the presidency. It suggested the president’s “frequent victories in golf events” contributed to his “excellent” physical and mental wellbeing. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dude is obviously getting some kind of infusion that's responsible for the giant bruises on his hand, and it's probably also connected for the several days he periodically disappears from the public eye.

Remember, during his first term, he almost died from covid. Did we get any information about that? Hell, no. They conspired to make it look like he had a mild case. BECAUSE HE IS A STRONG PRESIDENT, THE LIKES OF WHICH WE'VE NEVER SEEN!

I guess we have to wait until he keels over before anyone in this administration will tell the actual truth.