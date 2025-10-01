Trump Loses: SCOTUS Allows Lisa Cook To Remain On Fed

Yesterday was really depressing: watching Pete Hegseth try to act like a big manly man in front of our country's top brass, with the former Fox News personality lecturing them on "warrior ethos." And then there was Trump telling 'sir stories' to the military, who had flown in from around the globe. At midnight, the government shut down.

So, any good news is welcome.

We look forward to Trump throwing a temper tantrum over not getting his way today, after the Supreme Court ruled to allow Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to remain on the central bank board through 2026.

ABC News reports:

The Court did not explain its decision. There were no noted dissents. The decision to let Cook stay on the job pending the outcome of the case marks a sharp break with how the justices have handled other cases involving Trump's removal power at independent federal agencies. In those cases, a majority of the Supreme Court showed deference to Trump's firing power, at least on an interim basis, while the litigation plays out.

The Associated Press reports:

In a brief unsigned order, the high court said it would hear arguments in January over Republican President Donald Trump’s effort to force Cook off the Fed board. The court will consider whether to block a lower-court ruling in Cook’s favor while her challenge to her firing by Trump continues. The high-court order was a rare instance of Trump not quickly getting everything he wants from the justices in an emergency appeal.

The solipsistic, serial-lying president lied about Lisa Cook, so this is definitely a win.