Ukrainian Rescuer Turns Out To Be Retired Major General In The SES

As is their wont to do, the Russian terrorists bombed a kindergarten in Kharkiv on October 22. Seven people were killed and 27 were wounded in other strikes throughout Ukraine that day, but none of the children at the kindergarten were hurt.

Oleksandr Volobuyev is retired now, but the former head of State Emergency Services (SES) ran into the burning building without any gear on or any thought to his own safety. Just doing what his years of training told him to do.

Source: New Voice of Ukraine

On October 22, after the Russian attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv, a photo began to spread online showing a gray-haired man in civilian clothes helping to save children. He turned out to be Major General, former head of the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region, Oleksandr Volobuyev. The man in the photo was recognized by the director of the Global 2000 Children's Fund of Ukraine, Yulia Konotoptseva. According to the woman, she was watching a video showing rescuers carrying children out of a burning kindergarten and trying to do it as quickly as possible, as Russian war criminals often attack the same place a second time to cause casualties among rescuers and civilians. "And here's the next shot - a gray-haired man in civilian clothes runs out with a child, covered in a black jacket and only her pink pants and slippers are visible. I recognized the man — it was Oleksandr Volobuyev, long ago (it seemed like yesterday) we crossed paths while working with displaced people in 2014-2015. Major General, Head of the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv Region. If I were asked to describe him in one word, it would be humanity. It was always somehow calm around him, even if there was chaos around. He responded to any request and never refused," said Konotoptseva.

As for Oleksandr, he minimized his own role, thanking the firefighters and medics instead.

A girl. She was crying. I asked: ‘What is your name?’ She said: ‘Sasha.’ I said: ‘My name is Sasha too.’ She calmed down. There was an assembly point opposite the cathedral. Medics checked her and I immediately took her there. She was fine,” the major-general recounted. “It was very united. What I mean is, Kharkiv residents are fully trained in this: everyone rushed in together and everyone acted together. As for my photos — some probably say: ‘an old man, but running rather briskly'.” Oleksandr added that after the photo with him circulated online, many people wrote to him. Among those who thanked him were friends, acquaintances and strangers. “A lot of people wrote," the former head of the Kharkiv Oblast SES added. "Both friends and people I don’t even know. That’s, of course, pleasant, but this gratitude belongs to everyone. Not just for today. For example, today the firefighters were extinguishing the fire, and drivers of emergency vehicles were also helping to carry children.

Gray-haired man in civilian coat runs into flames at Kharkiv kindergarten hit by Russian drones y'day. Emerges with child—pink pants and slippers visible under his jacket. Goes back in.



2 journalists recognized him 👇 pic.twitter.com/tcsNSrnZ81 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 23, 2025

Retired Ukrainian rescue worker Oleksandr Volobuyev has gone viral for helping to save children from the Kharkiv kindergarten that was hit by a Russian drone.



He told @radiosvoboda that even in retirement, he’s still saving lives. pic.twitter.com/vM1W53qELg — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) October 23, 2025

