UPSET: Democrat Wins Fairbanks Mayoral Race

Alaska's City of Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs, a Republican, conceded to Democrat Mindy O'Neall in the mayoral election on Tuesday night. Via Newsweek:

According to preliminary election night results, O’Neall received 1,808 votes (54 percent) and Pruhs received 1,528 votes (45.7 percent). Republicans have held the mayoralty for over a decade.

“The race is over. Mindy O’Neall won. A few votes yet to be counted, but I'm down by 250 votes. The voters have spoken,” Pruhs told Alaska’s News Source.

Pruhs blamed low voter turnout and O’Neall having the support of the state Democratic Party for his defeat.

“It was a perfect storm for her to take the seat, and she did that. So congratulations to Mindy O’Neall,” he said.

O’Neall “had a very engaged Democratic Party statewide and local parties to help her,” he said. “When you have an entire state Democratic Party focused on one race, it's hard to rebuff that.”