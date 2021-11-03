Phil Murphy WINS In New Jersey!

Good news. Phil Murphy has been re-elected Governor of New Jersey.

The cable news networks should note that Cook's Political Report's Dave Wasserman has replaced them as the gold standard for election results. "I've seen enough" from Dave seals the deal.

I've seen enough: Gov. Phil Murphy (D) defeats Jack Ciattarelli (R) in the New Jersey governor's race. #NJGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

And this is historic. Murphy is the first governor in The Garden State to be re-elected since 1977.

Last time a D was re-elected Gov in NJ, You Light Up My Life was the number one song. Star Wars was in theaters. — Rick Kronbyrd (@RickySKron) November 3, 2021

True to form, there are Republicans on Twitter questioning the results.

Republicans are already saying democrats stole the election.



Yep, redhats, we stole New Jersey but gave up Virginia because, y'know, Deep State George Soros Space Laser reasons. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) November 3, 2021

If Jack Ciattarelli wants a recount and still loses, he'll have to pay for the recount. There is no automatic trigger in New Jersey.

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: New Jersey has no automatic recount provision. Challengers need no minimum margin to request one, but they do have to pay for the recount (unless they win). — Shoq (@Shoq) November 3, 2021

This post will be updated as needed.