Phil Murphy WINS In New Jersey!

Good news. Phil Murphy has been re-elected Governor of New Jersey.
The cable news networks should note that Cook's Political Report's Dave Wasserman has replaced them as the gold standard for election results. "I've seen enough" from Dave seals the deal.
And this is historic. Murphy is the first governor in The Garden State to be re-elected since 1977.
True to form, there are Republicans on Twitter questioning the results.
If Jack Ciattarelli wants a recount and still loses, he'll have to pay for the recount. There is no automatic trigger in New Jersey.
This post will be updated as needed.