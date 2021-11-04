Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Looks Like Jersey's Joe Manchin Losing To Wingnut Truck Driver

Steve Sweeney, State Senate majority leader, is behind in his race to a conservative who raised only $10,000.
By Susie Madrak

It's not official yet. With more than 99% of the New Jersey vote counted, looks like Edward Durr, a furniture store truck driver, will win by 2,000 votes against Steve Sweeney, the Democratic Senate majority leader -- and a lot of Democrats are thrilled at the possibility. (With an election this close, there may be a recount.)

That's because Sweeney, part of the infamous George Norcross political machine, still calls himself a "union guy." Tell that to state employees who watched him raise their contributions to the state's pension fund. He has also blocked or watered down progressive legislation backed by Gov. Phil Murphy. He's New Jersey's own Joe Manchin.

A lot of people hate him.

Durr, 58, who calls himself a "constitutionalist conservative," decided to run after he was turned down for a concealed carry permit.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team