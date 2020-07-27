Fox News Lovin' Gym Owners Arrested In New Jersey For Defying Coronavirus Orders

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti appearing on Fox & Friends, May 21.

These two jokers have been openly and brazenly defying health orders from Gov. Phil Murphy for months now, and became for a time Fox News darlings for their defiance, allowed to spew conspiracy theories and the like, as one would expect there, getting in appearances on Fox & Friends, with Tucker Carlson and others. I assume they're relieved to have been finally arrested, where they can safely turn their victimhood into a far healthier profit than have a gym open that no one was going to anyway. Fox News, where right-wing grifters and scumbags go to monetize their newfound celebrity.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

The owners of Atilis Gym were arrested Monday morning, and the entrance to the gym was boarded up, putting a temporary end to the months-long standoff between the defiant small business and the state of New Jersey. Ian Smith, 33, and Frank Trumbetti, 51, were charged with fourth-degree contempt, obstruction, and violation of a Disaster Control Act, both disorderly persons summons, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. The Camden County Sheriff’s office arrived around 5 a.m. to arrest the owners when they continued to operate their Bellmawr business after a judge issued a contempt order against them on Friday. The two refused to leave the gym when asked, leading to the charges, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Smith and Trumbetti and have since been released. “After Atilis Gym refused to comply with multiple criminal citations and Superior Court orders, including a contempt of court order issued Friday, today law enforcement entered the premises to ensure closure of the gym and to abate the public health risks,” said a spokesperson for Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “As the Attorney General previously said, the state wishes it had not come to this, but the gym refused to comply even with a contempt order.”

The owners made sure that there was video of their arrest, naturally enough.

Welcome to America 2020, where feeding your family and standing up for your Constitutional rights is illegal. @govmurphy flexing his little tyrant muscles finally - only took him 70 days. Officers from the county sheriffs entered the premises without a warrant or adhering to the signage posted on the door requesting they call first. They took Frank and I away and boarded up our private place of business. This is gonna be fun in court. If this doesn’t alarm you, you’re part of the problem. Please share and repost, let’s make these idiots answer for their power trip. Posted by Atilis Gym, Bellmawr, NJ on Monday, July 27, 2020