That Didn't Take Long: Already, Calls To Resign For NJ Trumper

Turns out Edward Durr doesn't like Muslims!
By Susie Madrak
Turns out conservative truck driver Edward Durr, that man who took down New Jersey's senate majority leader, has exactly the sort of views we would expect. Via the Washington Post:

Hours after the race was called in his favor, Durr faced calls to resign over past social media posts in which he denigrated Muslims, described Islam as “a false religion” and played down the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

“Islamophobes and other bigots should not be in policy-making positions impacting the lives of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds. Mr. Durr should either renounce his hate-filled statements or resign from office,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a statement.

He's also an anti-masker, a pro-Trumper, and is vaccine-skeptical. He's your basic grievance Republican. Fortunately, his seat doesn't come with the kind of power Sweeney had, so mostly he'll be a Marge Greene type.

UPDATE: He already sounds like a politician. He released this statement:

I'm a passionate guy and I sometimes say things in the heat of the moment. If I said things in the past that hurt anybody's feelings, I sincerely apologize. I support everybody's right to worship in any manner they choose and to worship the God of their choice. I support all people and I support everybody's rights. That's what I am here to do, work for the people and support their rights.
