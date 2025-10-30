Winsome Earle-Sears' Campaign Bus Catches Fire

The Virginia Gubernatorial candidate is just having one of those campaigns. Fortunately, after the election next week, she can return to private life and put all this behind her.

Source: WTKR

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, and her team are safe after a fire on her campaign bus Thursday.

"While en-route to an event, our campaign bus caught fire. Everyone is safe. Thank you to the first responders who got to the scene quickly — we are so grateful for you," her team shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, says she's keeping Earle-Sears and her team in her thoughts.

"I’m relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon," reads Spanberger's post, which was shared around 1:30 p.m. "I’m grateful to our first responders for their quick action — and I’m thinking of the Lt. Governor and her team after this scary incident."

The photo below was shared with us by CBS 19 News, who received the photo from a viewer.