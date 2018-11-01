WATCH: James O'Keefe's Mole Outed At Spanberger Campaign

Christmas came early at my house because I get to write about how James O'Keefe's Project Veritas pooped their own bed AGAIN by trying to "infiltrate" the campaign of Democrat Abigail Spanberger. (O'Keefe is doing this in multiple Democratic campaigns: Politico calls their effort against Florida's Andrew Gillum "more hype than bombshell". His efforts are being paid for by some dark money Republican donor of course, and published with lots of exclamation marks by Gateway Pundit. Yeah.)

Video above shows Spanberger campaign manager Dana Bye ejecting Marisa Jorge, who was using the alias "Monica Nelson" as a volunteer for the campaign.

The campaign officer says out loud that "Monica" has been discovered to be with the campaign under false pretenses, that her real name is Marisa Jorge, and she has to leave.

Marisa has clearly been trained to not resist once outed. She just keeps saying "thank you."

Of course, Spanberger's opponent, the odious Dave Brat, can deny any knowledge of Project Veritas's activities.

But Dave Brat and James O'Keefe deserve each other.

UPDATE: Another indication of how stupid they are, a VA-07 Republican committeeman, Mark Hile, has been tweeting reveals or invitations to James O'Keefe for weeks concerning the Spanberger campaign. He actually told them O'Keefe was coming? Idiot.

7th district GOP State Central Committee Rep. has been tweeting about Project Veritas infiltrating Spanberger campaign for weeks https://t.co/PSzvlq2twc — Richmond 2 Day (@richmond2day) November 1, 2018

Virginia 7th District will be next.



Heads up Team @SpanbergerVA07! https://t.co/pTs319O58M — Mark Hile (@Hilemarka) October 31, 2018

LOVE THIS REPLY:

You sure called that one! You’re the Carter Page of Roger Stones. 😂 — RetMarine/No Foul Play Whatsoever (@pfc7202) November 1, 2018

And while Fox heads squeal about George Soros, no one on the right has any problem concealing where James O'Keefe gets his money to pay people like Marisa to ratfk the opposition. I hope to live to see the day he goes to jail.