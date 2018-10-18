GOP Rep To Jailed Addict, 'You Think You've Got Problems?'

One of the biggest horse's asses in Congress outdoes himself, yet again.

Source: Think Progress

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA), who is locked in a toss-up re-election race against Democrat Abigail Spanberger, met with members of an addiction support group during a recent visit to the Chesterfield County Jail. When an inmate expressed concerns about the challenges she’d face upon release, the far-right Freedom Caucus member responded that he has it even worse, as he is facing negative campaign ads.

Brat told the woman, “You think you’re having a hard time. I’ve got $5 million of negative ads against me. How do you think I’m feeling?"

“Nothing’s easy for anyone. You think I’m a congressman. Oh life’s easy, this guy’s off having steaks…” he lectured. “No one out there’s got some easy life. And you’ve got it hard, I’m not dismissing that. You’ve got some fears, real anxiety coming up with a job, and whatever. And what you’ve got to find is a support system.”