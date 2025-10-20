Zelenskyy Shouts Down Trump; Will Not Surrender To Russia

The Financial Times reports that Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a huge shouting match on Friday, when Trump tried to force the Ukraine president to accept Russia's deal or else "they will be destroyed."

Since he took office, Donald Trump has been trying to get Ukraine to surrender under the guise of a "peace deal," but President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people will have none of it.

Zelensky came to the White House last week and had a cordial meeting with the press, but the Financial Times (reg required) reported that soon after they engaged in loud shouting matches with Trump cursing and telling the Ukraine president Putin has vowed to "destroy" his country.

Donald Trump urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms for ending its war in a volatile White House meeting on Friday, warning that Vladimir Putin had said he would “destroy” Ukraine if it did not agree. The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents descended many times into a “shouting match”, with Trump “cursing all the time”, people familiar with the matter said. They added that the US president tossed aside maps of the frontline in Ukraine, insisted Zelenskyy surrender the entire Donbas region to Putin, and repeatedly echoed talking points the Russian leader had made in their call a day earlier.

Zelenskyy came to the White House looking to secure Tomahawk missiles, but Trump refused and instead tried to force Ukraine to surrender.

Putin has humiliated his puppet in the Oval office, in every way, including making Trump his chief negotiator in trying to force Ukraine to lay down their arms and surrender.

FT writes, "ceding the remainder of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control would be a non-starter for Ukraine, as it would hand Moscow territory it has only partially occupied for more than a decade and failed to seize despite its efforts since Putin ordered the invasion in 2022."

Zelenskyy is in a bad position: Trump is a Putin ally but Ukraine needs US support, so he had to endure being lectured by Demented Donald. Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine have been slaughtered at the hands of Vladimir Putin.