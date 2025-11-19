Brain Dead Mullins Compares Healthcare To Homeowner's Insurance

How stupid is Markwayne Mullins? On the stupid scale, he's at the bottom of the barrel. Going on CNBC did not help him.

Republicans are in the process of destroying healthcare in America, and their defenses are as insipid as Trump's meandering and bizarre discussions on magnets and sharks.

Does Rep. Mullins know Donald Trump's businesses have filed for Chapter 11 corporate bankruptcy protection six times already? He is now working on destroying the entire US.

Giving subsidies to the people as a bribe will destroy the healthcare system faster than Trump's tariffs have raised prices on consumers. Markwayne's analogies are insufferable.

MULLINS: At some point, you've got to rebuild it or you've got to replace it, and what President Trump is saying is this isn't working. Quit giving subsidies to profitable insurance companies. Let's give it to the American people. Allow them to make a decision to actually have a plan that works for them and reward them for being healthy. I mean, think about this. Health care is the only industry that you're not rewarded for taking care of your responsibilities. If you think about homeowners insurance, if you're within 500 foot of a fire hydrant, your insurance goes down. If you keep shrubbery away from your house, if you have fire protection inside your house, if you have an alarm system inside your house, if you have bars on your house, all this brings down your homeowners insurance. If you drive safe, you're not driving reckless, you don't get speeding tickets, your auto insurance goes down. In health care, it's one size fits all because of affordable health care. We want people to have choices, a choice that works for them. A 25 year old that takes care of himself, that works out, that's not overweight, that doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, doesn't use drugs and doesn't dip, shouldn't have to pay the same insurance premium as a 50 year old that smoked his whole life, that doesn't work out, that's extremely overweight and has bad health and bad personal choices. So what President Trump is saying, bring choice back to the health care market and give those subsidies to the American people. Let them have choices rather than the insurance companies forcing plans on us that we don't want.

A person's healthcare is not contingent on a person taking perfect care of themselves - which includes exercising, eating healthy, no smoking and drinking, etc.

Handing out two grand is not going to do anything accept destroy access to healthcare.

Healthcare protects a person's well-being. Your health is unknowable. It's not a house.

Equating a living, breathing human being to an inanimate object is ridiculous.