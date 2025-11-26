Former Brazil President Bolsanaro Finally In Jail For Coup Attempt

This Trump buddy was apparently making plans to escape to America and meet with Trump.
By Susie MadrakNovember 26, 2025

The very Trumpy former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday started his 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt, to the surprise of many who despaired he would ever end up in jail. And just to make it interesting, seems Trump was making plans to meet with him... in America. Watch the video. Via Politico:

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has overseen the case, ruled Bolsonaro will remain in custody after being preemptively arrested on Saturday.

Supporters and detractors of the embattled leader have gathered outside the federal police headquarters since the order was issued, some calling for Bolsonaro’s release and others toasting to his imprisonment.

The far-right leader had been under house arrest since August and was taken in on Saturday after trying to break his ankle monitor. Bolsonaro blamed “hallucinations”, a claim that de Moraes dismissed in his preemptive arrest order.

Bolsonaro will not have any contact with the few other inmates at the federal police headquarters. His 12-square-meter room has a bed, a private bathroom, air conditioning, a TV set and a desk, according to federal police.

