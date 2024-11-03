'I Shouldn't Have Left': Trump Regrets Failed 2020 Coup Attempt In 2024 Speech

Former President Donald Trump hinted that he might not leave office if he wins the presidency again.

At a campaign event on Sunday, Trump complained about a poll showing him 3 points behind in Iowa.

"Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said, you're killing it, Iowa," Trump assured himself. "But they came up, they just announced a fake poll, hey, think of it, right before the election that I'm three points down."

"Our country is a crooked country, okay?" he continued. "It's a crooked country, and we're gonna make it straight... They wanna put you in jail because you wanna make it straight."

"They cheat on elections, and you call them on it, and they wanna put you in jail."

Trump then praised his record.

"We had the best economy ever. We had the wall. We had everything," he said. "I won't pull down my world's favorite chart, because I don't wanna waste a lot of your time, but my world's favorite chart, done by the Border Patrol, it said we had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left."

"I shouldn't have left," the former president insisted. "I mean, honestly, because we did so, we did so well."