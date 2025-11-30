Fox Host Goes Full Dear Leader On Trump: 'The Man Is Almost 80 But He Is Also A Machine'

Looks like Trump isn't the only one having a fit over The New York Times daring to report that he's old. As we discussed here, an article in The New York Times by Katie Rogers and Dylan Freedman sent Donald Trump, the oldest person ever to be inaugurated president, into a rage.

On this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, guest host Lisa Boothe was also very upset at the Times article, and with Dr. Vin Gupta for weighing in as well, and responded with a big heaping helping of whataboutism on Joe Biden's health and wrapped things up by pretending Trump can't be a wanna' be dictator and in cognitive decline.

BOOTHE: So for years, we sounded the alarm about President Biden's declining health, physical and cognitive. And for years, we were told that we were wrong, that it was all made up. Well, now the media is finally worried about a president's health, except it's about Trump. The New York Times claiming that he slowed down and he's showing signs of fatigue. "Americans see Mr. Trump less than they used to. He has fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office." "Although he is taking more foreign trips. He also keeps a shorter public schedule than he used to. Most of his public appearances fall between noon and 5 p.m. on average." Well, the man is almost 80, but he's also a machine. I mean, he barely sleeps. He works around the clock and he constantly talks to the press. And meanwhile, Biden always slept, worked sometimes, and never talked to the press, unless they're asking him about ice cream flavors. But some people are still living in opposite world when it comes to these two presidents.

DR. VIN GUPTA: President Biden was active on the weekends, especially riding his bike in Rehoboth Beach. No one denied that with President Biden that he had his moments of being 80 or 82, whatever it was. In this case, the White House is not willing to even acknowledge that the president has showing obvious signs of age-related decline. [...] One, he might take trips overseas in Air Force One. That doesn't substitute for the lack of physical activity. [...] There's a reason to be worried based on his public performance. BOOTHE: Well, Biden also fell off that stationary bike. So here to discuss it is Clay Travis, Outkick founder and Fox News contributor. I mean, Clay, the left can't have it both ways. So he can't be mentally diminished and a raging dictator at the same time.

They have to lie about everything. Biden didn't fall off of a "stationary bike." He fell when he got his foot stuck in a pedal strap while trying to get off an actual bicycle he was riding, something I'm sure Trump hasn't come within fifty feet of in decades.

Here's that "machine" she was talking about.

ZZZZZZZzzzzzzz pic.twitter.com/nrOBtqUe5F — Eddie and the Bruisers (@EddieinSanDiego) November 29, 2025

Joe Biden outside on a brisk

November day versus Donny Dump in the climate controlled Oval Office… pic.twitter.com/7ihXbu6sMY — SayMay (@saymaysmith) November 29, 2025