Godfather Of AI Discusses The Future With Sen. Bernie Sanders

A discussion about AI with Geoffrey Hinton and Bernie Sanders warns that if AI gets smarter than us, "No one will know what will happen." Via Business Insider:

Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the "godfather of AI," helped pioneer the neural networks that power the artificial intelligence boom.

But in a rare public conversation with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the British-Canadian Nobel Prize winner made his view clear: the world isn't ready for what's coming.

Across an hourlong discussion at Georgetown University on Tuesday, Hinton warned that AI's rapid evolution could spark mass unemployment, deepen inequality, and even change the nature of human relationships — all while governments and tech giants edge toward crisis.

'This time really is different' — AI could replace, not just reshape, work

Unlike past technological revolutions, Hinton said, the jobs lost to AI may not be replaced by new ones.