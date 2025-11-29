It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year To Give!

I'm sure it's like this everywhere, and Toys for Tots is hoping that when you read stories like this, you'll help them catch up. It's a hard year for most people, I know, but your dollars go a long way here. They buy toys at cost and operate on volunteer labor. Can you help? Via Yahoo News:

Toys for Tots Charlotte says it’s having to turn away families because of a rising number of requests and dwindling donations. One organizer is determined to fill the need, but he needs community support.

“It’s always tough to accept that families are going through a struggle,” Sgt. Justin Schmidt, coordinator for Toys for Tots Charlotte, told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

Schmidt says he understands that struggle. He says he was in kindergarten when Toys for Tots put gifts under his own tree.

“I want to make those kids have a Christmas Day,” he said. “I want to ensure that those in need have a toy to put under that tree.”

Last year, the bins at Toys for Tots were overflowing. Unfortunately, this year is different. Schmidt says he has fewer than 1,000 toys in the north Charlotte warehouse — just a sliver of what he needs to serve 30,000 local children.