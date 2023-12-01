It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Toys For Tots

Help put a present under the tree for kids who wouldn't otherwise get one.
By Susie MadrakDecember 1, 2023

I just love Toys for Tots, and as someone who scraped by as a single mom, I'm asking you to donate an unwrapped toy (or a few bucks) to help. The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas.

The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

It's such a small thing, but it brings so much joy to give a toy to a kid who wouldn't get one. There's just something about the cause and effect of putting a toy in a donation box (or donating money on the Toys for Tots website) and knowing it puts a toy under someone's tree.

That isn't all they do, by the way. During the pandemic, Toys for Tots started delivering books, and expanded their outreach since then to foster children, Native American children, and literacy programs.

And by the way, if you or someone you know needs help, submit your request for a toy here.

