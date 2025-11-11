It's OK, Y'all. GOP Has 'Notebooks Of Ideas' On Health Care

We are going through a healthcare crisis and a food crisis in the most powerful country in the world. We have a mentally unstable president who insists that the economy is "booming" while people wait in miles-long food lines. Couple that with health care costs, and we are fucked. By we, I mean everyday Americans, not the wealthy, botox-loving bourgeoisie that hang out at Mar-a-Lago.

MAGA Mike Johnson sat down with Larry Kudlow on his Fox News show to spout off a few lies.

"Subsidizing the insurance companies is not the answer, because it just drives the cost up even further," Johnson said. "So we need to look at the root causes."

"The Republican Party is the party that is working on that, has been working on it, and has more ideas going forward," he falsely said. "We've got to bring down the costs. And you can do that in a responsible way that also increases access and quality of care."

"And we've got notebooks full of ideas on how to do that," he added. "We've got to build consensus around it."

Are the notebooks full of ideas in the room with you now, Mr. Johnson? Republicans have had years to come up with a viable alternative to Obamacare, and the closest plan they've ever had was during Trump's first term, when he said he had "concepts of a plan."

This is not a "plan." It's a plan to kill us all. "Just die already" should be the new GOP slogan.

This is unaffordable: