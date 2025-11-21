MAGA Mike Sets House Agenda To 'Condemning Socialism' Then Splits

The House "debated" the evils of "Socialism" and then went on vacation again until December. We're facing a health and food crisis, you lazy git.
MAGA Mike Sets House Agenda To 'Condemning Socialism' Then Splits
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 21, 2025

The House's only business today is debating a resolution condemning Socialism in all its forms, and then it leaves until December. Must be a nice gig, huh? Republicans have had 15 years to come up with a viable health care plan for Americans. We're witnessing the laziest, most slack-jawed, tone-deaf Congress in recent history.

Just three weeks ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted, "Republicans have been working on fixing healthcare; how to make Obamacare affordable," and we've heard nothing substantial since then. Johnson and his GOP colleagues are very redundant on this matter, some echoing Trump's "concept of a plan" that he promised during his first term.

Democrats refused to reopen the government until healthcare subsidies for 24 million Americans who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act were kept in place. Republicans pushed back, saying they will negotiate once the government reopens. And now the government is open, and members of the House are taking a vacation until December.

And so, this happened:

Also, we're facing a food crisis; however, SNAP benefits are slowly coming back for food-insecure Americans. But the Trump administration sought to make it more difficult to receive those benefits by requiring people to reapply. They're walking that back now, though. Still, food prices are increasing.

Social media users weighed in:

Socialism in all forms, eh? I sure hope he doesn't need to call the fire department. What Republicans prefer is unfettered capitalism that's ripe with corruption.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon