MAGA Mike Sets House Agenda To 'Condemning Socialism' Then Splits

The House's only business today is debating a resolution condemning Socialism in all its forms, and then it leaves until December. Must be a nice gig, huh? Republicans have had 15 years to come up with a viable health care plan for Americans. We're witnessing the laziest, most slack-jawed, tone-deaf Congress in recent history.

Just three weeks ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted, "Republicans have been working on fixing healthcare; how to make Obamacare affordable," and we've heard nothing substantial since then. Johnson and his GOP colleagues are very redundant on this matter, some echoing Trump's "concept of a plan" that he promised during his first term.

Democrats refused to reopen the government until healthcare subsidies for 24 million Americans who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act were kept in place. Republicans pushed back, saying they will negotiate once the government reopens. And now the government is open, and members of the House are taking a vacation until December.

HOUSE: only business today is debating resolution condemning Socialism in all its forms and then it leaves until December. No votes this week on spending bills needed to keep government open after Jan. 30 or a GOP healthcare proposal — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 21, 2025

And so, this happened:

Before lawmakers rushed to the airport for a Thanksgiving break, the House passed a GOP resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism.' The House also passed that in 2023. pic.twitter.com/VVrrqLYNw2 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 21, 2025

Also, we're facing a food crisis; however, SNAP benefits are slowly coming back for food-insecure Americans. But the Trump administration sought to make it more difficult to receive those benefits by requiring people to reapply. They're walking that back now, though. Still, food prices are increasing.

Social media users weighed in:

MAGA Mike always has them working hard. https://t.co/gZPgiDO1kq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2025

We're paying them and they have fully paid exceptional healthcare for this horseshit? https://t.co/uMOwGEXjkv — Capital EdgeNY/CT (@CapitalEdgeNY) November 21, 2025

Republicans always tackling the really important issues. What a bunch of fucking clowns. Ten months in and they've accomplished nothing but the Epstein bill which only happened because dems forced them. The GOP can't govern. https://t.co/rS0DdABGpd — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) November 21, 2025

Socialism in all forms, eh? I sure hope he doesn't need to call the fire department. What Republicans prefer is unfettered capitalism that's ripe with corruption.