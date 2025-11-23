Republicans: Chinese Are Spying On Americans With Baby Monitors

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson told Maria Bartiromo that the Chinese are spying on US families with baby monitors, "to undermine our way of life."

How exactly would that work?

First it was Chinese spy balloons that gained all our secrets from Pres. Biden, and now it's baby monitors.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo asked why would the Chinese would be spying on moms.

HINSON: And then just from my perspective as a mom, I think about, you know, watching baby monitor. That's a very intimate moment with you and your baby at home. And to think that the Chinese could be spying on your morning routine or what's going on with your family, it is certainly very, very concerning. BARTIROMO: Why? Why are they spying on moms? HINSON: Yeah, it comes down to they just want to know what Americans are up to so that they can continue to undermine our way of life, our value system. It's all about the competitive nature, right? They understand us better than they, you know. talk about that surveillance state, it's alive and well in China. They want that here as well.

If the Chinese wanted to learn about American families and what moms do all they have to do look on Instagram, Facebook, Tik-ToK or watch American TV.

There is nothing mysterious or kept under wraps that moms are doing in the US.

If anyone is undermining American values, it is the Trump administration, aided by their right-wing media and congressional cohorts.