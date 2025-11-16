'Super Genius' Trump Can't Explain Why He Needed An MRI

File this one under the "imagine if Joe Biden did this" category. Trump was asked on Air Force One this Friday about his "perfect" MRI scan during a recent visit to Walter Reed, and the brain-addled Trump couldn't explain why he needed it or what they scanned.

He just kept insisting again how wonderful the results were before bragging, again, about acing a cognitive test that they give to dementia patients.

REPORTER: Can you tell us why you needed to get an MRI, understanding the results of this. What was it for?

TRUMP: Because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard.

[...]

I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That's it.

I had an MRI as part of my standard yearly, or every I think they do it every two years, but I have a physical every year, and the result was outstanding.

[...]

I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen.

Now, the other thing I took is I took, as you know, a advanced, very advanced test on mental acuity, because I think a president should have to do that.

And as you probably heard, I aced it. I got a perfect score. I got the highest score. I got a perfect score. And the only reason I tell you that is it's one subject, unlike Biden and others, that you can take off your plate.