The White House Launches MySafeSpace, A Fascist's Safe Haven

Public defender and digital content creator Eliza Orlins learned about and confirmed that the Trump crime syndicate is once again wasting taxpayers' dollars on an ego trip by creating a fascist page on the offical White House website. They call it "MySafeSpace." My guess is that it's in honor of the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, but with tthese psychopaths, who knows?

Anyway, Orlins posted a video documenting it:

I can’t believe this is real—but it is. The official White House website just launched a page called “MySafeSpace” mocking Democrats, featuring racist “jokes” about Hakeem Jeffries and others. This isn’t a campaign site. It’s a .gov domain paid for with your tax dollars.

— Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:13 AM

From Raw Story:

The site features fake profiles for Schumer, Jeffries, billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, "antifa" and others. It calls Jeffries "Temu Obama" and "sombrero guy," among other things, with a background covered in sombreros and showing him photoshopped wearing a sombrero in multiple pictures. It also has a top eight friends section — just like Myspace. The "about me" section mocks Democrats, saying, "Hey we're Democrats in the House and Senate. We love DEI, transgender for everyone, and handing out taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants. We couldn't care less if our men and women in uniform get paid or if our neighborhoods are safe - we just love playing politics with people's livelihoods!!"

They even included a sound button that plays marriacchi music when you click on it.

The site was definitely created by a person or persons in the Trump administration, as evidencd by the emotionally stunted quality of the content, meaning it was done by White House staff or a twelve year old boy. Another confirming fact is their preternatural obsession with Rep Hakeem Jeffries. This indicates that they see Jeffries as a threat and are trying to discredit him.

Although the creator(s) of the website are from the White House, it is doubtful that Trump is involved or even knows of its existence. This is demonstrated by the fact that most of the words are spelled correctly and by the fact that every other word isn't "I" or "me" as it would be if Trump was involved. And the fact that Trump hasn't been boasting about it to anybody and everybody who will listen tells me he might not even know it exists.

Even though Trump might be exempt from the Hatch Act, none of his stooges and goons are. I don't know about you, but I'm already stocking up on the popcorn.