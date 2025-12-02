Trump Phones In: Aftyn Behn Hates Christianity And Country Music

You know things aren't going well when Republicans have to enlist Crazy Grandpa to help a Republican get over the line in tomorrow's special election in TN-07, a district that Trump carried by 22% only a year ago.

Source: USA Today

WASHINGTON ‒ President Donald Trump told Tennesseans "the whole world is watching" as Republicans work to avert a disaster in the Dec. 2 special election for Tennessee's 7th congressional district.

Trump, speaking through a cellphone held by House Speaker Mike Johnson, urged Tennesseans on the eve of the election to vote for Republican nominee Matt Van Epps in the race against Democrat Aftyn Behn, which has suddenly garnered national spotlight for being surprisingly close.

...

"Matt Van Epps ‒ he's a winner, he's going to be great," Trump said, later falsely accusing Behn of hating Christianity and country music. "How the hell can you elect a person like that?" the president said.

"Tomorrow morning, get out and vote," Trump said. "Let's make it a sweeping victory. The whole world is watching Tennessee right now and they're watching your district. The whole world. It's a big vote. It's going to show something, and it's going to show that the Republican Party is stronger than it's ever been."