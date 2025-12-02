What Special Election In TN Today Will Tell Us About The Midterms

MAGA is trying to hang on to a ruby-red congressional district today in a competitive special election that is considered a bellwether for the midterm elections. And boy, are they nervous. Here's hoping the results ratchet up their stress! Via the Washington Post:

The contest in Tennessee’s 7th District, which Trump won by more than 20 percentage points in 2024, has put the GOP on edge, while raising Democratic hopes about a massive upset or overperformance weeks after a strong showing in off-year elections across several states. Strategists in both parties say they see a competitive race that tilts toward the Republican candidate as each side has flooded the district with money, ads and prominent surrogates not typically seen in such a partisan stronghold.

That national attention was evident on Monday, with Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) campaigning for Republican Matt Van Epps and Democrat Aftyn Behn hosting a virtual rally featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and former vice president Al Gore.

“It’s fair to say this Republican is a little nervous,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee). “It’s an off-year. It’s a special election. It’s around the holiday, and there’s just a lot of things that could play into the Democrats’ favor.”

Republicans have been scrambling in recent weeks to save the seat in an area they have long dominated, spending millions of dollars trying to boost Van Epps across the finish line. Party strategists see the competition as something of a testing ground for tactics ahead of the midterms, when control of the House will hang in the balance. While far from a perfect predictor of future electoral outcomes, Tuesday’s contest features platforms from both candidates that are expected to resurface in the midterms.