MAGA Shocker: Aftyn Behn May Turn A Trump Stronghold Blue!

If we pull this off, my friends, it will be a political earthquake:
Amazing news from a new poll in Tennessee’s 7th District--really nothing short of stunning. Aftyn Behn—a Democratic state rep running in this congressional district Trump won by 22%, where GOP Rep. Mark Green routinely cruised to victory by over 20%—is now statistically tied with generic MAGA Republican Matt Van Epps.
Per The Tennessean, Behn trails by just 2 points, well within striking distance and light-years from where a Democrat “should” be in a district gerrymandered ruby red. This is the political equivalent of a Bernie Sanders reissuing his book “Fight Oligarchy” and a Koch Brother (the alive one) writing the foreword.
