MAGA Shocker: Aftyn Behn May Turn A Trump Stronghold Blue!

Yes, it’s Tennessee but she has a real chance!!
By Cliff SchecterNovember 28, 2025

From The Blue Amp Media Substack. If we pull this off, my friends, it will be a political earthquake:

Amazing news from a new poll in Tennessee’s 7th District--really nothing short of stunning. Aftyn Behn—a Democratic state rep running in this congressional district Trump won by 22%, where GOP Rep. Mark Green routinely cruised to victory by over 20%—is now statistically tied with generic MAGA Republican Matt Van Epps.

Per The Tennessean, Behn trails by just 2 points, well within striking distance and light-years from where a Democrat “should” be in a district gerrymandered ruby red. This is the political equivalent of a Bernie Sanders reissuing his book “Fight Oligarchy” and a Koch Brother (the alive one) writing the foreword.

Watch the video and read more at the Substack to learn about this and the Trump's attempted political persecution of Sen. Mark Kelly.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon