CAUGHT: White House Used AI To Change Protestor's Face

The White House used AI to make a Minneapolis protestor appear to be crying.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) via Twitter/X screenshot
By David EdwardsJanuary 23, 2026

The White House used its social media presence to share at least one image of an alleged anti-ICE protester, which was altered by artificial intelligence.

In an announcement on Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the DOJ "arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a photo of Armstrong being arrested on X.

The White House's social media team later altered the image to make Armstrong appear to be crying.

