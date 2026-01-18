Holly Hunter Is In New Star Trek Starfleet Academy Series

I had no interest in watching the newest version of Star Trek, but when I heard Holly Hunter's voice, I was in.

Also, in the first scene another favorite of mine, the wonderful Tatiana Maslany showed up.

I hope she returns to the series in a big somewhere down the line.

I haven't followed all the different iterations of Star Trek that closely, but this series takes place over a 100 years after The Burn, as the Federation looks to reform.



Gizmodo:

But it’s not one of the kids who actually pulls off the most charming move, or the move that’s probably bound to have some corners of Star Trek fandom gritting their teeth at perceived disrespects. Instead, it’s arguably the most seasoned member of the cast, Holly Hunter, and I am absolutely in the camp that the move is incredibly charming above anything else. Hunter plays Nahla Ake, Starfleet Academy‘s stand-in for the head honcho of its ensemble of young cadets and senior staff, the dual chancellor of the academy as an institute of learning, as well as the captain in command of the Starfleet vessel the academy is based out of, the USS Athena. A half-Lanthanite, Ake has lived for centuries, meaning that in the show’s 32nd-century setting (during the events of the back half of Star Trek: Discovery), she’s seen some of the very best and very worst that the Federation can offer—and been a part of the latter, something the series explores in its opening as it flashes us back to the moment Ake follows judicial orders that cause her to become disillusioned with, and ultimately quit, Starfleet.

James Whitbrook loves the way Hunter sits in the Captain's chair and I agree.

Open thread away.